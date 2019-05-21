Who plays Diane on NCIS? Melinda McGraw returns, Joe Spano plays Fornell

The NCIS cast is going to see some familiar faces for the Season 16 finale. Called “Daughters,” Season 16, episode 24 is going to feature a lot of people from Gibbs’ past.

Actor Joe Spano returns in the role of former FBI Agent Tobias Fornell. Actress Melinda McGraw also returns as Diane Sterling.

The character of Diane was married to Tobias and Gibbs (played by Mark Harmon). Diane was murdered by Sergei Mishnev on the show, forcing Tobias and Gibbs to grieve together.

NCIS cast primed for the season finale

As advertised by CBS, Tobias is going to plead with Gibbs to do whatever is necessary to take down drug dealers. At the heart of the issue is Emily Fornell (Juliette Angelo) suffering an opiate overdose that lands her in the hospital.

Emily is the daughter of Tobias and Diane, so she is basically considered family by NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs. This is why Gibbs is going to become directly involved in yet another case that is personal to him.

Gibbs will continue to be haunted by his history with vigilante justice, especially when this case turns personal right from the start. The issue has been brewing through a lot of Season 16 and really affected the NCIS team during the last episode titled Lost Time.

Get your head in the game. The #NCIS season finale is tonight at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/ARgsF8Q1Wd — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) May 21, 2019

The NCIS cast will also feature Sean Murray (McGee), Emily Wickersham (Bishop), Wilmer Valderrama (Torres), Maria Bello (Sloane), Brian Dietzen (Palmer), Diona Reasonover (Kasie), Rocky Carroll (Vance), and David McCallum (Ducky) on the season finale.

Daughters is an important episode for the show, especially as Gibbs tries to help protect the Fornell family. Seeing a ghost from his past is going to be an interesting twist to the progression of the episode, especially with all the personal issues he has been dealing with this season.

Seeing Joe Spano and Mark Harmon working on the screen together will certainly be a treat that fans do not want to miss.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.