Who plays Det. Insp. Richard Talmage on FBI cast? Guest star Isiah Whitlock Jr. is in new episode

Isiah Whitlock Jr. joins the FBI cast. Pic credit: Spike

Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr. joins the FBI cast for a new episode of the show. The episode had been advertised by CBS for a while now, but got pushed back due to the State of the Union Address.

This new episode looks to be an exciting one. According to CBS, a couple goes on a spree of violent armed robberies that result in the death of an off-duty police officer. Enter Maggie (played by Missy Peregrym) and OA (Zeeko Zaki), who are tasked with helping to track them down.

Can the FBI cast bring an end to this crime spree before someone else gets injured or killed? “Partners in Crime” is an episode that viewers do not want to miss.

Who is Deputy Inspector Richard Talmage on FBI cast?

Having actor Isiah Whitlock Jr. on the FBI cast is a treat. He has appeared in many TV shows and movies over the years, but he is extremely recognizable as State Senator Clay Davis from The Wire. It was a role that has led to many videos and memes of the character.

Whitlock has also starred in the shows Rubicon, Veep, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Mist, and Survivor’s Remorse. In movies, he was recently seen on CHIPS, BlacKKKlansman, and Pete’s Dragon. Whitlock also voiced River Scott in Cars 3.

This was a great choice by the writers at FBI and it raises questions about whether they might have been fans of The Wire before making this decision.

In addition to Talmage, Maggie, and OA appearing in Season 1 Episode 13, “Partners in Crime” will also feature Dana Mosier (Sela Ward), Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto), and Kristen Chazal (Ebonee Noel).

Guest actors on the FBI cast for this episode include James Chen as Ian Lim, Lily Du as Lily Sheldon, and Michael Cullen as Joseph Cross.

FBI airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on CBS.