Who plays Dave’s mother Paula on The Neighborhood cast? Marilu Henner adds to the Thanksgiving episode laughs

The Neighborhood cast introduces Dave’s mother on a brand new episode. As shown in the preview below, Paula is going to lead to some very comedic moments and embarrassing situations for Dave.

The show itself is about a man named Dave Johnson (Max Greenfield), who moves his family from Michigan to Los Angeles. The first seven episodes of the season have shown him trying to become friends with neighbor Calvin Butler (Cedric the Entertainer).

Dave and Gemma (Beth Behrs) host a Thanksgiving dinner at their new home and invite the Butler’s over to celebrate. Paula (Marilu Henner) drops in, bringing her politically incorrect behavior to the neighborhood. Hilarity ensues.

This Monday at 8/7c, get ready for the mother of all holidays; it’s turkey day in #TheNeighborhood! 🦃 pic.twitter.com/hD4QgtCJwx — The Neighborhood (@TheNeighborhood) November 17, 2018

Who plays Dave’s mother Paula on The Neighborhood cast?

Marilu Henner joins The Neighborhood cast for the special Thanksgiving episode. Henner has been in the business for a while and is most recognized for her role as Elaine Nardo on Taxi.

Henner also had a starring role in the film L.A. Story, opposite Steve Martin. Recently, she has a recurring role on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and has also played characters on Two and a Half Men, Unforgettable, and ER. In the 90’s, she also starred as Ava Evans Newton on Evening Shade.

The Johnsons are hosting their first #Thanksgiving in #TheNeighborhood, and with Dave’s politically incorrect mother (@therealmarilu) on the guest list, the holiday will be festive, funny, and anything but forgettable. Don’t miss it, Monday at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/dGUZAPRIZu — The Neighborhood (@TheNeighborhood) November 16, 2018

In addition to guest-star Marilu Henner, The Neighborhood cast for Season 1 Episode 8 titled Welcome to Thanksgiving also includes Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold (as Tina Butler), Sheaun McKinney (as Malcolm Butler), Marcel Spears (as Marty Butler), and Hank Greenspan (as Grover Johnson).

The Neighborhood airs Monday nights at 8/7c on CBS.