Who plays Darlene’s new boss on The Conners?

The Conners cast has a new regular with Darlene’s boss. It was a good job by the casting department, as Darlene Conner finally has someone in her life that shares her personality traits.

During the latest episode of The Conners, Darlene’s new boss at a Lanford magazine shows up at her casino job. He is there to deal with a patron who has been harassing Darlene. He doesn’t have to, though, as Darlene stands up to the customer first.

There is a good chemistry brewing between Ben and Darlene that could make this a very interesting relationship during future episodes of the show. That would be a great thing for the show, especially as it would allow the character of Darlene to do something she is really good at (with the new job).

Who plays Darlene’s boss on The Conners cast?

Ben is played by actor Jay R. Ferguson and he has been a great addition to The Conners cast. It also appears like he could be around for a while, as the revolving door that has been Darlene’s job might be coming to an end.

Ferguson has been acting for a while, recently as Stan Rizzo during the run of Mad Men on AMC. He has also appeared on a number of other television shows as well, spending several years as Taylor Newton on Evening Shade.

The scenes between Sara Gilbert and Jay R. Ferguson are always entertaining. It wouldn’t be a stretch to state that she has finally met her match, which is a change from the characters that actors Justin Long and Johnny Galecki have played on the show.

The Conners airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on ABC.