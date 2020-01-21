Who plays Dan Osbourne on FBI cast? Chris Bauer joins another show

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Dan Osbourne on FBI will be played by Chris Bauer, who has made a career for himself as a character actor on television.

For his latest guest-starring appearance, Bauer will play former FBI agent Dan Osbourne, a man whose career is called “the stuff of legend” in a sneak peek for the all-new episode.

The January 21 episode of FBI is called Payback, and it revolves around Osbourne’s son getting kidnapped. The team has to spring into action to track down the kid and figure out what has taken place.

So why was Jake Osbourne taken? Was it because of a criminal that Dan Osbourne put behind bars? Or is there something more mysterious taking place within the case?

A sneak peek posted for the episode is shared below:

Who plays Dan Osbourne on FBI cast?

Veteran actor Chris Bauer joins the FBI cast for this role as former FBI agent Dan Osbourne. His face will instantly be recognizable to television viewers, but it may not be easy to place him.

That’s because of how many roles he has played in the past.

Bauer has appeared on some pretty iconic shows over the years. One such was his role as Frank Sobotka on The Wire. That was a show that completely changed the police detective genre for television.

Bauer also played Andy Bellefleur on True Blood, Fred Yokas on Third Watch, and Detective Tom Lange on American Crime Story.

Recently, he portrayed Jimmy Flaherty on Survivor’s Remorse, Tim Rutten on Law & Order True Crime (The Menendez Brothers), Bobby Dwyer on The Deuce, and Deke Slayton on For All Mankind.

There are many other shows where Chris Bauer appeared in single episodes or during a particular story arc for a few episodes, with each of the roles being an important one along the way.

Now, Bauer will appear on FBI, and his character of Dan Osbourne certainly seems to have a few secrets.

Will his appearance as a hero to the department be unraveled? Or could he step into his old job again to help save the day? Tune in to the January 21 episode to find out how this all plays out.

FBI airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on CBS.