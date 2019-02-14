Who plays Carol Dickinson on Grey’s Anatomy cast? Guest star Jennifer Grey is on new episode

Jennifer Grey is one of Betty’s parents on Grey’s Anatomy cast. Pic credit: ABC

Jennifer Grey joins the Grey’s Anatomy cast for a new episode of the show. She appears as the mother of Betty Nelson (Peyton Kennedy), who has been surviving with the help of Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) and Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd).

As shown in the video below, Betty had a few secrets to tell Amelia and Owen, including that Betty wasn’t even her real name.

As she told them that her real name was Brittany, she also revealed that her biological parents didn’t even know she was in rehab. Amelia and Owen had been speaking to her friend, instead, over the phone.

This sets up what is going to be covered in an episode titled “I Walk the Line.” A character by the name of Carol Dickinson is about to make a dramatic entrance.

Who is Jennifer Grey on Grey’s Anatomy cast?

Actress Jennifer Grey is still best-known for the role of Baby in the 1987 film Dirty Dancing. She also appeared in Red Dawn, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, and an episode of Friends.

Recently, she was seen as a recurring character (Judy Myers) on the TV show Red Oaks.

Now, Grey will appear in a multi-episode story arc on Grey’s Anatomy. The reason to put a memorable actress in this position is that the writers want viewers to be able to immediately recognize the character.

That will certainly be the case with Carol Dickinson, especially if she tries to take the son of Owen and Amelia (Betty’s child) since the adpotion isn’t finalized.

In addition to the subplot involving Jennifer Grey, there are several other stories that “I Walk the Line” will focus on for the February 14 episode.

It’s an event episode, again, as ABC stated that patients will flood the hospital after gunfire goes off at a parade. Also, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) will try to speak with Maggie (Kelly McCreary) about dating DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti).

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursday nights at 8/7c on ABC.