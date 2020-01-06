Who plays Brittany on The Neighborhood cast? Gemma’s sister joins show

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The Neighborhood cast introduces Brittany during the winter premiere. Brittany is Gemma’s sister on the show, and she is planning to stick around for a while. That’s not great news to Gemma and Dave.

CBS released a sneak peek for the new episode called Welcome to the Freeloader that airs on Monday, January 6. It shows that Dave doesn’t have the highest opinion of Brittany and that she has a slightly checkered past.

Check out the sneak peek below:

As advertised by CBS, the synopsis of Season 2, Episode 12 reads as follows:

“Dave’s patience is tested when Gemma’s freeloading sister, Brittany (Deborah Baker Jr.), suddenly shows up with plans for an extended stay. Also, Calvin grows frustrated that Malcolm is still living at home, even with a new job, on The Neighborhood.”

Who plays Brittany on The Neighborhood cast?

Actress Deborah Baker Jr. appears for the first time on the winter premiere of the show. She seems to fit in pretty well with Max Greenfield (Dave) and Beth Behrs (Gemma) in the preview and sneak peek, so it should be funny to see her on the show for a full episode.

Television viewers have likely seen Baker before, even if it might not be easy to place her on a specific show. She appeared on an episode each of 2 Broke Girls, Suburgatory, Super Fun Night, and The Exorcists.

Baker also appeared on multiple episodes of Bizaardvark, Blark and Son, and Fortune Rookie.

As for her most notable roles, Deborah Baker Jr. played Denise Miller on Stan Against Evil, Esther on The Great Indoors, and will play Petra on a new show called The Coop. That show is currently in post-production.

Now, Baker comes to The Neighborhood in what looks to be a funny role and one that should work very well with the rest of the current cast members.

The Neighborhood airs Monday nights at 8/7c on CBS.