Who plays Brennan on Chicago P.D. cast? Season 6, Episode 21 had a twist

Kate Brennan returned to the Chicago P.D. cast for an all-new episode. The character also had a twist to provide Voight and the Intelligence team that they never saw coming.

Season 6, Episode 21 of the show was called “Confession.” In it, Antonio (Jon Seda) struggled quite a bit with his guilty conscience. There were a number of flashbacks as he tried to come to terms with what he had done on the job.

Elsewhere, Voight (played by Jason Beghe) decided to take a shot at Kelton (John C. McGinley) in an effort to protect his team. The attempt to go after Brian Kelton, a Chicago Police Superintendent, meant that Voight was going to have to go through Brennan as well.

Who plays Brennan on Chicago P.D. cast?

Actress Anne Heche plays the role of Assistant Police Superintendent Kate Brennan. She joined the Chicago P.D. cast in Season 6, serving as a go-between for Voight’s team and Kelton. At times, she appears to be on Voight’s side, and at other times, she appears ready to do away with the Intelligence team.

Anne Heche has been acting for a long time. Her first major role was as Vicky Hudson on Another World. She also appeared as Melanie West on Ally McBeal, Amanda Hayes on Everwood, and Jessica Haxon on Hung.

Heche has appeared in a number of movies as well, including Milk Money, The Juror, Volcano, Donnie Brasco, and Six Days Seven Nights. Heche is also married to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

There are a number of Chicago P.D. spoilers ahead, so readers who don’t want to know what happened during Season 6, episode 21 of the show should stop reading now.

At the end of the latest episode, the character of Kate Brennan took the fall for something the Brian Kelton had done. It seems to have cost her the job she was so good at. This could mean that Anne Heche will no longer be a part of the Chicago P.D. cast, but there could also be more twists coming in the May 22 season finale.

