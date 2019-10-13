Who plays Beta on The Walking Dead? Ryan Hurst returns

Beta is back on The Walking Dead. Actor Ryan Hurst returned as the character during Season 10, Episode 2, where the writers gave a back-history for a lot of the Whisperers.

The character of Beta first appeared during Season 9 of the show, and he proved to be a very formidable antagonist to the heroes of the show. He even survived getting sent down an elevator shaft by Daryl.

That epic fight between Beta and Daryl (Norman Reedus) is something that has gone down as one of the more memorable moments in the history of the show.

It seemed like one of the characters was destined to be killed, but they both ended up walking away, despite suffering injuries.

Now, maybe it sets up a showdown between Carol (Melissa McBride) and Beta in the future. Perhaps it will be Beta vs. Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) at some point. Or maybe it is just destined to be another battle between Beta and Daryl.

Who plays Beta on The Walking Dead cast?

Actor Ryan Hurst is best known for his portrayal of Gerry Bertier in the hit movie, Remember the Titans. He helped Denzel Washington’s team get to the championship, but suffered a severe injury during a car accident.

Hurst has appeared in several other films and television shows, but his most memorable stop was on Sons of Anarchy. During that show, Hurst played Harry “Opie” Winston — a character that FX viewers fell in love with.

Now, Hurst has taken his talents to AMC, where he becomes one of the most formidable opponents that the survivors have had to face. He makes Negan and the Governor look pretty tame when it comes to the sheer size and violent tendencies he brings to the table.

The new Favorite #TWD pic.twitter.com/7zI28A8cDp — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) October 14, 2019

In Beta’s new episode, a new member of the Whisperers was also introduced. Gamma (Thora Birch) has joined the group, serving as another supporter of Alpha (Samantha Morton) in the fight for survival. The trio will continue to be a thorn in the sides of the main protagonists, as Season 10 plays out.

The Walking Dead airs new episodes Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.