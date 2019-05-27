Who plays baby Jack on When Calls the Heart?

Although the ending of When Calls the Heart’s fifth season was one full of mourning, there was also the spark of hope when fans learned that Elizabeth Thornton was pregnant.

Baby Jack has taken full roots in Hope Valley and everyone is helping Elizabeth out as she learns to balance her new life as a mother with her life as a teacher, as well as heal from the loss of Jack Thornton.

Baby Jack has not only won over the hearts of Hope Valley but the hearts of fans as well. Now that baby Jack has been part of Hope Valley for almost a whole season, fans want to learn more about the babies that play baby Jack.

The Taylor twins as baby Jack

Lincoln and Gunnar Taylor are the twins that play the role of baby Jack on When Calls the Heart.

Although they can’t be interviewed for their acting yet, they have an Instagram page that is run by their mother, where fans can see updates as well as behind the scenes photos of the twins.

The page focuses a lot on their time on When Calls the Heart, but it also focuses on a lot of their family time as well. Fans can see pictures of the two in matching outfits, with their mother, and doing other various activities.

The Taylor twins are loved by fans and cast members alike. Everyone seems to love hearing the babies laugh and giggle, and they love being able to give their attention to these two little boys.

Even though fans are still missing Constable Jack Thornton, having baby Jack in Hope Valley has helped fans move on from Jack’s death. It’s clear that baby Jack is helping Elizabeth cope with her husband’s death as well, even though he is a lot of work.

Elizabeth’s challenges over the loss of Jack

The death of Constable Jack Thornton was not an easy death for fans, cast members, and characters of Hope Valley. Jack’s death was especially hard for Elizabeth, as they had only been married a short time.

On Season 6 of When Calls the Heart, fans have seen Elizabeth learn how to cope with her new life. Not only has she lost her husband, but she now has a baby to care for on top of being a teacher and helping other people and families in Hope Valley.

Although it is a struggle, fans have been able to watch every member of Hope Valley come together to help Elizabeth with baby Jack. The neighborly love of Hope Valley is evident even from the television screen.

With Season 6 coming to a close, fans are anxious to see what’s in store for Elizabeth and baby Jack as well as the rest of Hope Valley. Hopefully, the season finale won’t be as tragic this time as it was for Season 5.

When Calls the Heart airs Sundays at 9/8c on the Hallmark Channel.