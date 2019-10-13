Who plays Alpha on The Walking Dead? Samantha Morton ‘scars’ viewers

Alpha on The Walking Dead is played by Samantha Morton. The actress joined the show in Season 9 and returns for new episodes as one of the main antagonists of the show.

This is one villain that the main group of survivors has no idea how to deal with. She has killed many of them already, setting up what seems to be foreshadowed as a showdown between the two camps in Season 10.

Alpha just appeared for the first time this season during Episode 2, which is called We Are the End of the World. It served as a glimpse into the past for several of the main characters. Gamma was introduced to AMC viewers, Beta was shown first teaming up with Alpha, and, of course, Alpha started forming the Whisperers and her herds.

For any viewers who may have thought that Alpha was tame and that she wasn’t really willing to get her hands dirty in the business of the Whisperers, those thoughts may have been put to bed by Season 10, Episode 2.

The Alpha has spoken #TWD pic.twitter.com/0vpmEKcIpa — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) October 14, 2019

Who plays Alpha on The Walking Dead cast?

Actress Samantha Morton may have been in a number of films and movies before she agreed to join the TWD cast, but this is a role that she may be remembered from for years to come.

In fact, the most famous role for her was as the voice of Ruby on Max & Ruby, a cartoon that has aired on Nick Jr. for a number of years. As for herself, Morton was seen as Agatha in the Tom Cruise hit film, Minority Report, as well.

How to be the dead. #TWD pic.twitter.com/uj0aFn11bS — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) October 14, 2019

Alpha is going to be someone that the main group of survivors will have to deal with if they want to keep surviving. She isn’t going to stop coming and the show needed just the right actress to pull this off. They got a huge win with Samantha Morton, who has done so well that she should be nominated for an Emmy Award.

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The Walking Dead airs Sunday night at 9/8c on AMC.