Who played Lexie on Chicago P.D. cast? Cynthia Rodriguez is guest star on The Forgotten

Actress Cynthia Rodriguez appeared as Lexie in the Chicago P.D. cast. While it was the first episode for the character of Lexie, she was given a backstory which had her working with the team for a time.

Lexie Wright served as an informant for Alvin Olinsky (played by Elias Koteas) and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe). That topic came up during the opening segments for Season 6, episode 16 of the show.

In the latest plot, Lexie was going undercover as an informant again, with the Intelligence Unit serving as the backup on the case. The setup made it clear that something was about to go wrong, and that’s exactly how the rest of the episode played out for viewers.

Who played Lexie on Chicago P.D. cast?

Cynthia Rodriguez stepped into the role of Lexie Wright quite easily. She had a good rapport with the rest of the Chicago P.D. cast and it appeared that she had always worked closely with the Intelligence Unit.

That’s a credit to the cast and the writers, even though it is a story-telling trick to introduce a brand new character in this fashion.

Rodriguez is best-known for her role as Daniella Garcia on TNT’s Animal Kingdom. She has had smaller parts on shows like My Haunted House and Hit the Floor. Rodriguez also appeared in the TV mini-series about New Edition that came out in 2017.

The addition of Rodriguez to the latest episode of the show was a good one, even though it was just a plot device to help get the Chicago P.D. cast involved in a much larger case.

Some great news has also come from NBC, as Chicago P.D. was renewed for Season 7 by NBC. Viewers can now look forward to many more episodes of the drama.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on NBC.