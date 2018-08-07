Who pays for the ring on The Bachelorette?

The Bachelorette finale has come to an end and Becca Kufrin proudly showed off her engagement ring during The Bachelorette After The Final Rose. She showed it off as she announced that she and Garrett were indeed still together and very happy.

Of course, it’s a tradition that the contestants pick out a ring for the woman in question, as they want to find a ring that suits her. But that begs the question – who pays for the ring in the end?

For years, Neil Lane has designed the engagement rings that are used on the show. One can imagine it’s great for the business and for the couples, as they get to walk away with an insanely expensive engagement ring.

These engagement rings are very pricey, rumored to be upwards of $50,000 per ring. Not every contestant has that amount of money to pay for a ring, especially a ring for someone they have known for little under two months. So, how does this work?

One can imagine that The Bachelorette production has a relationship with Neil Lane, where they will pay for parts of the ring, if not the whole ring. The contracts that the contestants sign reveal that they have to give the ring back if the relationship fails within the first two years of the show ending.

In other words, the couples can’t keep these expensive rings if the relationship fails for whatever reason. If Neil still gets his cut of the deal, that means production may foot the bill for the failed relationships.

But that doesn’t mean Lane isn’t going to put his heart and soul into the rings.

“I give them a lot of advice, but in terms of the ring, it’s about her,” Neil told Brides in 2013, according to Bustle. “She’s going to wear the ring and look at it and know that he chose one that really matched her personality.”

What do you think about production possibly footing the bill for the ring on The Bachelorette?