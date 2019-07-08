Who makes it to Fantasy Suite overnight dates on The Bachelorette?

On tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette, Hannah B decided to visit four hometowns to meet the guys’ families. The goal was to see if there were any major red flags that could influence whether she’d accept a proposal.

However, it appears that she didn’t see anything, as all four of the guys are going into the overnight dates.

Based on the trailer for next weekend, it’s questionable whether all of the guys actually make it to the Fantasy Suites. But since no guy was eliminated this week, this is who will be going on the overnight dates next week.

Tyler C

Tyler C continues to show his sweet side and it seems he’s the perfect fit for her. Many are hoping that Hannah will choose Tyler, as he appears to want the best for her. What more could you ask for?

Jed

Jed will also be getting an overnight date.

Jed, who has been in the media because of the way he supposedly had a girlfriend before going on the show, continues to win over Hannah B.

But the more his past is surfacing in the media, the more fans are hoping she will kick him to the curb.

Peter

Peter, who has been a sweetheart from the very first episode, will also get an overnight date.

One can imagine it will include plenty of awkward makeout sessions, as Peter is now known for making out on a pool table and in a sauna. At least they have a great connection.

Luke P

Luke P will also get an overnight date, even though Hannah contemplated sending him home. While Tyler and Peter both got roses, she contemplated whether to keep Luke or Jed.

In the end, she kept them all as she felt the relationships were far from over.

Next week should be interesting.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.