Who made it to the finale on The Bachelorette?

Tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette was a dramatic one to watch. Hannah decided to narrow down her choices after choosing to go ahead with all four guys for the overnight dates in Greece.

Last week, she struggled to make her choice, but this week, some of the guys made it easy for her.

Now that the finale is the only episode left other than the Men Tell All special and the After The Final Rose, we can finally confirm who is going to the finale.

Remember, the finale may carry a proposal for Hannah from one of the guys.

Jed

Even though Jed had some questions during tonight’s episode about why she continued to keep Luke P around, Hannah felt that they had something special together.

She decided the two of them should move ahead to the finale together, where Jed would have a chance to propose to her.

After their overnight date, she seemed more clear than ever before that she and Jed had a connection. Even Jed appeared to have changed his tune. It sounds like he’s now more of a frontrunner now than ever before.

Tyler C

The other person who is going to the finale is Tyler C. During her dinner date, she questioned whether she should take him to the Fantasy Suite as they had the physical connection, but she wanted to see if there was more.

She knew that they had the physical connection, and when she brought this up, he appeared a bit confused.

But the next morning, she claimed that he delivered. They would kiss and make out, but then Tyler would stop and simply hold her. She said he gave her what she wanted, and she brought him to the finale.

Peter

Peter had the first overnight date in the infamous windmill, and Hannah indirectly revealed that she had indeed hooked up with Peter — twice! Now that Peter is headed into the finale, more questions have surfaced.

This episode airs the same day that a story surfaced about Peter, as his ex-girlfriend claimed that they were dating long distance when she learned he was on The Bachelorette.

He has not said anything, possibly because of the contract he’s still under. She claims she was betrayed by him.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.