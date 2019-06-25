Who leaves and goes home on The Bachelorette next week? [Spoilers]

Two guys were sent home during last night’s Bachelorette and Hannah B only has guys left now who she has connections with. The next rose ceremony is going to be tough for Hannah, as she continues to narrow the field before the important home town dates and her overnight dates in the Fantasy Suites.

Thanks to spoilers from Reality Steve, we already know who gets booted from the show next week, as Hannah doesn’t see a connection with them.

Steve reveals that he’s unsure of the order of the dates, but he does reveal that there were roses on every date, which means Hannah could keep the guys or send them home.

Here’s what we know.

Connor Saeli

Connor Saeli, who had been a favorite early on during the season, appeared to fade into the background as Hannah built connections with some of the other guys. Reality Steve reveals that Connor was eliminated before ever getting a date.

He doesn’t know why Connor was sent home, but he didn’t have a one-on-one date with Hannah and he wasn’t part of the group date. Maybe Hannah simply didn’t have a connection with him and decided to stop wasting his time.

Mike Johnson

Mike Johnson got a one-on-one date with Hannah. Despite having a connection with him during their first date, it seems that the romance may have fizzled.

Mike and Hannah went for a bike ride for a portion of their date, but at the end of the day, Mike didn’t receive a rose and was sent home. It’s possible that something didn’t click with them over dinner.

Garrett Powell

This week, Garrett started out the week great with his one-on-one date with Hannah B, and many suspected that he was now going far. He even got the rose on their date. But next week, Reality Steve reveals that he’s actually the third person to get eliminated. He reports that Hannah goes on a three-on-one date with Peter, Luke, and Garrett.

Peter gets the rose from Hannah, and Luke and Garrett have to fight it out. Luke yells at Garrett, as shown in the previews several times, and Hannah ends up choosing Luke.

She told Chris Harrison this week that she wasn’t sure if she was growing frustrated with Luke or if she was falling in love with him. It sounds like she’s still confused next week, as Luke survives yet another week.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.