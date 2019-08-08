Who is voted off Big Brother tonight? A Jack gets evicted from BB21 cast

One of the Jack’s gets voted off Big Brother tonight. The houseguest who gets evicted on Big Brother 21 tonight will have been a former member of the Six Shooters alliance. Infighting has caused them to fall apart. Now the former alliance will lose its first member.

During Episode 19, it was revealed that Jessica Milagros had won the Power of Veto. She decided not to use the POV, deciding it was best to keep her nominations the same. The two people Jessica had placed on the block were Jackson Michie and Jack Matthews.

Eight voters decide who gets voted off Big Brother tonight

Christie Murphy, Tommy Bracco, Holly Allen, Analyse Talavera, Cliff Hogg, Nicole Anthony, Nick Maccarone, and Kathryn Dunn will decide who becomes the first member of the BB21 jury. If there is a 4-4 tie, then Jessica will break that tie, as she is the current HOH.

Jack has a plan to try to save himself from getting evicted, but too many things have to go his way in order for the votes to fall favorably. Though more houseguests like Jack than they do Michie, this is seen as a prime opportunity to get Jack out of the game.

Who gets evicted from Big Brother 21 tonight?

Unless something dramatic changes, Cliff, Holly, Kat, and Nicole are going to vote against Jack. They have already discussed how this is the direction that they want to go and Jessica has spoken about being a tie-breaker. Nick has been harder to read, but his vote may not matter in the end.

Analyse, Christie, and Tommy will vote against Michie, but they don’t have enough support left on their side of the house. The trio has tried to work with Jack to create stories for each of the other voters in which Jack or they would protect them, but it doesn’t seem like anyone is falling for it.

It appears that when host Julie Chen Moonves collects the votes on August 8 that Jack Matthews is going to become the first member of the BB21 jury. This will take him out of the running to go on the Big Brother Field Trip, which is something voters may want to take into consideration.

Big Brother airs CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.