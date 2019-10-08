Who is Valerie Caldwell on FBI cast? Sasha Alexander guest stars on American Idol

Presidential candidate Valerie Caldwell joins the FBI cast for an all-new episode of the show. The front-running female presidential candidate on the show needs the protection of OA and Maggie in an exciting storyline.

The writers have set up a very interesting episode for CBS viewers. The title of Season 2, Episode 3 of the show is called “American Idol” and it is a play on words in regard to the guest-starring role.

The start of the second season for the show has been working hard to intertwine new characters into primary storylines, especially after Sela Ward decided to leave the program.

The new FBI boss is Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille. She is played by actress Alana De La Garza, who joined the FBI cast during the Season 2 premiere. Actors John Boyd (playing Stuart Scola) and James Chen (playing Ian Lim) have also become recurring faces. And don’t forget Ebonée Noel (she plays Kristen Chazal) getting more screen time.

Who is Valerie Caldwell on FBI cast?

Actress Sasha Alexander guest stars on the new episode as Presidential candidate Valerie Caldwell. It’s a good role for her, as the person playing this part has to be able to control the tone and energy of each scene. She does.

Alexander is known for a lot of projects that she has worked on in the past. At the top of the list may now be Rizzoli & Isles, where she played Maura Isles for the run of the series.

CBS viewers will also recognize Alexander, as she played Caitlin Todd on around 50 episodes of the hit show NCIS.

During her early acting days, Alexander was a recurring character on Wasteland and Dawson’s Creek. She also popped up on an episode of Friends and had a small part in Mission: Impossible 3 with Tom Cruise.

A front-running female presidential candidate is the target in tonight's case. Tune in at 9/8c for an all-new #FBICBS with @sashaalexander. pic.twitter.com/FUTYupJaPZ — FBI (@FBICBS) October 8, 2019

FBI fans should make sure to tune in to the new episode of the show on October 8. Maggie (played by Missy Peregrym) and OA (Zeeko Zaki) are going to be placed in another dramatic situation, but this case becomes a bit more public than others they have worked on in the past.

Episodes of FBI air Tuesday nights at 9/8c on CBS.