Who is Ty from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Everything you need to know about Mimi Faust’s girlfriend

Ty Young has become a staple on Season 7 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Mimi Faust’s girlfriend has been making quite a few appearances in the VH1 hit and naturally, that has viewers wondering about who she is. It turns out, Ty has quite a bit going on behind the scenes including a full WNBA career.

Ty Young is a WNBA star

Before Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Ty Young, whose real name is Tamera, was best known for her moves on the basketball court. Ty has been in the WNBA for 10 years now, having been drafted by the Atlanta Dream in 2008. Standing 6-feet-2-inches tall, Ty currently plays Forward for the Las Vegas Aces. She signed with the WNBA team in February 2018.

After playing for the Chicago Skyline, Ty was traded back to the Atlanta Dream, as she talked about earlier in the LHHATL season. She and Mimi were excited to spend some quality time together since Ty would be playing in their home city. That didn’t last long though and now Ty plays in Las Vegas instead.

Ty Young and Mimi Faust have been dating for quite some time now. Last year, Ty and Mimi talked about their love in an interview with Rolling Out and explained why Ty would never be seen on the reality series that made Mimi Faust famous.

“Every time someone gets on television with their relationship, it gets messed up,” Mimi said. “We’re trying to manage what we have. If she does a cameo, it’ll be Facetime or a phone call. But if we do it, I need to be sure it’s going to be a safe scene.”

On Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

It looks like Ty and Mimi have been feeling a lot more confident lately because they’ve been featured on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta together a few times now in Season 7. It looks like those are the “safe scenes” Mimi was talking about though. So far, Ty hasn’t been involved in any of the drama and honestly, neither has Mimi.

TY1 fashion line

As if she’s not busy enough, Tamara Young also has a clothing line. TY1 started out as a sports brand but has evolved into something else. Ty talked about that last year too, hoping people like Jay Z and Kanye West would be interested in wearing her designs.

It’s pretty clear where she got the name for her clothing label. It’s a no-brainer that T and Y are the WNBA star’s initials and the number 1 is her jersey number for the Las Vegas Aces and it was also her number prior to being traded back to the Atlanta Dream as well.

The TY1 clothing line features a variety of sportswear like t-shirts, socks, hoodies, and hats with the WNBA star’s logo on them as well as a few women’s items like cropped sweatshirts and fitted tops. Check out what she has to offer here.