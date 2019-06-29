Who is Tito from Love After Lockup?

Tito came up a lot on Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup recently. He is a part of the Brittany and Marcelino story, but where does he fit in?

Brittany shares a son with Tito. Giovanni was shown on Season 2 of Love After Lockup and is currently being shown on the spinoff, Life After Lockup. Brittany has been raising her son with Marcelino while also taking care of their little girl.

There has been talk about some drama between Marcelino and Tito a few months ago. Shortly after it was announced that Love After Lockup was getting a spinoff, news about a custody issue between Brittany and Tito started spreading. In fact, there were accusations that the couple kidnapped Giovanni from Tito.

It appears that some of this will play out on upcoming episodes of Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup. Brittany and Marcelino consulted a lawyer about getting custodial rights to Giovanni. At the time the show was being filmed, Tito had sole custody of his son with Brittany.

The relationship between Brittany and Tito ended before she went to jail in 2016. She mentioned on the show that he received sole custody because he filed for it and sent papers to an old address for her, causing her to miss the court date. Despite her being out for several months at this point, they have not had a formal custody change.

As of now, Tito is literally Giovanni’s father and nothing more to Brittany. She is happily married to Marcelino and committed to raising her children with him. As for the custody battle, it is unclear where things stand.

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.