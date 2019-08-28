Who is the next Bachelor? Reality Steve has the answer [Spoilers]

Chris Harrison usually announces the next Bachelor and Bachelorette stars when the previous season of something wraps up. This summer, the new Bachelor is expected to be announced during the Bachelor In Paradise reunion special.

As it turns out, that reunion special has already been filmed and there’s already someone, who has been chosen for the role. It’s possible that the news will be revealed during the Bachelor In Paradise reunion special, about four months from when the season will start airing on ABC. The Bachelor will film this fall and wrap up before Christmas.

Reality Steve broke the news on Twitter this week, sharing that the new Bachelor star will be Peter Weber.

(SPOILER): When the “Bachelor” announcement is officially made (guessing next week or the following), it will be Peter Weber. Not too surprising. That’s who I’ve said I thought it would be for the last month. This isn’t isn’t a guess, a prediction, or “most likely.” It’s him. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) August 25, 2019

Peter Weber, also known as Pilot Pete, was one of the final three contestants on Hannah Brown’s season of the show. While she ended up picking Jed Wyatt and giving Tyler Cameron a second chance after her relationship with Jed fell through, she never pursued Peter again.

Peter and Hannah infamously hooked up four times in a windmill on their fantasy suite date. This came out during the reunion special, where Hannah had nothing but nice things to say about Peter. However, fans had hoped that Mike Johnson would be picked as the next Bachelor, as the franchise could have made history by choosing an African American male to be the lead.

Tyler Cameron had also been a choice, but he appears to be in a relationship with Gigi Hadid. And after Bachelor In Paradise, Derek Peth also become a fan-favorite to become the next Bachelor. However, it seems that ABC has picked their man and pilot Pete will become the next Bachelor, who will search for his wife come January on ABC.

The Bachelor is expected to premiere in January 2020.