Who is the mystery girl on The Flash? Will Jay Garrick be training Dawn Allen?

In last week’s episode of The Flash, Enter Flashtime, we saw three different speedstars working all out to try and stop a nuclear bomb from going off.

Eventually it was left to Barry to stop the bomb, but before he left Jay Garrick, who is the original Flash from DC comics, said that he was going to retire and train someone — but who could his successor be?

Over the run of the season we have seen a mysterious young woman serving Barry and various people in the coffee shop where they hang out and many fans are speculating that this young woman (Jessica Parker Kennedy) is Dawn Allen.

For those who do not know, Dawn Allen is the future daughter of Barry and Iris Allen.

Thus far, we have only seen Jessica Parker Kennedy’s character serving coffee at the hangout where Barry and his team have drinks, and appearing at Barry and Iris’s wedding.

It makes sense that this young woman would be Dawn Allen because this year’s story arc for The Flash is based on the comic book arc ‘The Trial Of The Flash,’ which had some very strong ties to Dawn.

Might Dawn Allen have a role to play in helping her future mother and father take down Clifford DeVoe aka The Thinker? Might Jay Garrick be looking to train Dawn as his potential replacement on his earth? Or may he have been referring to someone else?

At this point on the show it is anyone’s guess,aAnd fans haven’t worked out the correct theory about the mystery girl just yet, according to The Flash’s executive producer Todd Helbing.

Asked if they had, he told TV Guide: “Not really, no. Every year there’s theories all over the place about what we’re doing and some of them get pretty close, some of them they hit like one part of it but they don’t get other parts, so it’s fun to read. I don’t think anybody ever is going to guess exactly what it is.”

One person that will need to train with regards to speedster powers will be Iris Allen, because tonight’s episode will see her wind up with Barry’s speedster abilities and she will even get her own suit.

Watch the trailer for this week’s episode of The Flash, Run, Iris, Run, below!

The Flash airs every Tuesday evening at 8/7 Central on CW.