Who is the Leopard on The Masked Singer? Clues and the voice confuse judges

The Leopard performed on The Masked Singer last night, and the contestant confused the judges. In the video package, the Leopard sounded like a woman.

Additionally, the Leopard wore a dress, so many assumed it was a woman. But once the celebrity started singing, the judges immediately guessed that it was a man behind the mask.

Many viewers also struggled to guess who the Leopard was. The clues and the voice seemed to throw everyone off. The clues include the Leopard being “spotted” with the president.

Also, the celebrity’s silhouette is covered by the big dress — on purpose. And, there’s a sense of royalty because of the dress.

Many guesses included RuPaul. He’s a natural performer as he’s worked as a drag queen for years. He also knows how to hide his voice, which the Leopard frequently did.

The judges guessed it was Jamie Foxx. His personality would match the Leopard, as the celebrity didn’t hold back with his personality.

Another person guessed it was Dennis Rodman.

Watching the Masked Singer and the Leopard is Dennis Rodman!!!! For sure!!! #TheMaskedSinger — Dani Davis (@DaniDav31345371) October 3, 2019

Jenny thinking the leopard is Jamie Fox. 😂 I feel like his voice is noticeable…. if it’s him he did a great job of changing his voice! #TheMaskedSinger — 𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒌𝒂 ✨🎃 | 14 days (@reyesbrothers) October 3, 2019

Leopard is definitely Jamie Foxx playing with them like how T-Pain did #TheMaskedSinger — girl melanie 🗣(med school) (@_cboz) October 3, 2019

Another viewer had an interesting guess — Will Ferrell. Of course, he may be able to disguise his voice, and he’s a known comedian.

The Leopard appeared to be the one celebrity that fans didn’t have a clear idea about when it comes to their identity. At this point, fans don’t know whether it’s a man or a woman.

The Leopard was in the bottom two, but the Leopard ended up beating the Panda in the finals, which means this celebrity will proceed on the show.

Since the Leopard doesn’t say which president he or she was spotted with, it could be many celebrities. While it could be a worker with President Trump, it could also be someone photographed with Barack Obama.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on FOX.