Who is the Black Widow on The Masked Singer? Fans guess it’s Raven Symone

The Black Widow performed on last night’s episode of The Masked Singer, and the performance seemed to confuse the judges. Ken Jeong thought he knew who was behind the mask, as he guessed it was someone who he had worked with.

However, the other judges quickly shot down his suggestion.

While the clues were supposed to be harder this season, some viewers believe they have cracked the code for the Black Widow. The costume may not be obvious, but, interestingly, people felt they recognized the voice right away.

On Twitter, people seemed to know who it was. In fact, some were so confident that they guessed it was Raven Symone. Of course, Raven knows how to sing and perform, so people who watch the Disney channel had no doubt as to who it is.

Black Widow is so Raven Symone. This Disney fan has heard her sing too many times to not know. #TheMaskedSinger — 𝐀𝐝𝐚𝐦 𝐑𝐢𝐝𝐚 (@AdamRida) October 3, 2019

In conclusion, Raven-Symoné is behind the Black Widow Mask and I won't believe anything else.

😤😁 #TheMaskedSinger #BlackWidowMask — Mya Sims (@MyaLSims) October 3, 2019

Just caught up on #TheMaskedSinger and the judges need a Disney channel education. I knew as soon as I heard the flamingo it was Adrienne Bailon and the black widow is obviously Raven. — Gabrielle Hawkins (@Gabbymarie08) October 3, 2019

Some clues hint it could be Raven. She starred in the Disney show, That’s So Raven. On that show, she can see into the future.

In the clue package, the Black Widow revealed a Tarot card. On that card, there’s an hourglass on it. They could be hints to her character on that show.

Additionally, the Black Widow revealed that she would leave people hanging by a thread. There was also a spider in the package. In the ’90s, she starred on the show, Hanging’ With Mr. Cooper. Here, she played Nicole Lee and starred on 79 episodes.

Of course, we don’t have many clues at the moment. We’ve only seen one performance, as the Black Widow continued to the next round. The clue package also didn’t provide too many details about the celebrity, but more clues will be revealed as the season progresses.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on FOX.