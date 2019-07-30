Who is Sophia Body, Phor’s ‘friend’ on Black Ink Crew: Chicago?

Phor seems to be doing well these days and on the latest episode of Black Ink Crew: Chicago, he even introduced a new lady to his friends.

When Phor brought Sophia the Body around the 9Mag crew, they seemed to genuinely like each other, which was a little bit awkward when her reality TV history was pointed out.

It turns out that Sophia Body might seem familiar to those who tune in to VH1 often. The model/DJ was seen posing for Ceaser Emanuel on Black Ink Crew: New York in a previous season.

However, Sophia denied ever getting physical with the Black Ink Crew boss saying “I would never touch that” to a very unconvinced 9Mag.

She’s also credited for eight episodes of Love & Hip Hop: New York Season 8. She was dating Jaquae on the show up until he kicked her out of their apartment because James R. gifted her with a puppy and it was all just kind of weird.

She battled with MariahLynn and never really caught on with the LHHNY crew so she didn’t return for Season 9.

As Phor’s friends clowned Sophia Body for jumping from one reality TV star to another, Phor and Sophia claimed they have known each other for years.

Phor wouldn’t claim her as his girlfriend though and when he was put on the spot about their status, he didn’t really know what to say.

Sophia Body on Instagram and Twitter

In addition to reality TV shows on VH1, Sophia Body has also amassed quite a following on social media. Sophia’s Twitter is followed by more than 52,000 people.

Her Instagram, which features many photos of Sophia Body’s…err.. body… has a bit larger following with just over 700,000 followers.

It doesn’t look like Sophia and Phor ever went past the friend with benefits stage or whatever they were doing when she was featured on Black Ink Crew: Chicago because they definitely aren’t Instagram official.

Sophia Body was a video vixen

Prior to her appearances on two Black Ink Crews and Love & Hip Hop: New York, Sophia Body made her name as a video vixen and appeared in music videos like EZ-Mak’s Day in the Life as seen below.

Sophia also tried to break into acting beyond reality TV and according to VH1, she is credited for a role in a film called Money & Violence.

As if that wasn’t enough, Sophia Body has also made quite a name for herself as a DJ. She shares plenty of DJing photos of herself at gigs and it’s easy to see why she has become so popular.

Who knows if we’ll see Sophia Body on Black Ink Crew: Chicago again or if her appearance with Phor was a one-time thing. Don’t be surprised if she pops up on another VH1 reality show in the future though.