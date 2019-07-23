Who is Sis on Big Brother? Cast member gets nickname

Sis is a member of the Big Brother cast. It’s a nickname, much like how the show has called Jackson by his last name for most of the season. Michie is easier than trying to expect viewers to know the difference between Jack and Jackson.

As for Sis, that’s the nickname for Analyse Talavera. Not only is it easier to pronounce and quicker to say, but it helps fans online who have trouble with spelling. Sis is about as easy as it can get for writing out the name of a BB21 cast member.

Who is Sis on Big Brother cast?

Analyse Talavera is a recent college graduate who spoke about her love for soccer back on the season premiere. She attended the University of Nevada and was very excited when she got the call to be on the show.

Since entering the house, Analyse has been in the majority alliance. Analyse has also been involved in a showmance with Jack Matthews for most of the summer. It has likely helped her get further in the game because she hasn’t been strong in competitions.

Can Sis make it all the way to the season finale and stay in the running for the $500,000 prize? It all depends on how strong her relationships remain in the house and whether or not she can find a way to start winning some of the Big Brother 21 competitions.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.