Who is Shuga Cain on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11?

Shuga Cain is competing on Season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. In her introduction to the show, Cain explained that she’s so sweet, given her name is Shuga, that she walks into the workroom in a glittery jumpsuit and her competitors stare in awe.

Shuga Cain is a 40-year-old relatively new drag queen, who is from New York. In her VH1 bio, she revealed that she was working a six-figure corporate job before she decided to quit and pursue drag full time.

That was just 18 months ago.

In that time, she’s been able to put herself on the map in New York, proving that she could compete with the best. It should be noted that on previous seasons, the young and new queens have been able to keep up with those who have been in the industry for decades.

One of the competitive advantages she has is that she has a background in performance, opera, and musical theater. This could end up working to her advantage, as she may pick up choreography rather quickly in the challenges.

Her Instagram account also revealed that she’s excellent at different kinds of makeup and looks, which could result in some excellent runway looks during the competition.

Shuga Cain was also one of the drag queens that went on Watch What Happens Live to promote the newest season of RuPaul’s Drag Race recently, bonding with some of the other contestants and Andy Cohen.

Cain appeared to feel right at home in front of the camera and in New York.

Shuga Cain may be new in the industry but at the age of 40, she could be wiser than some of her competitors, which could be a huge benefit in the competition.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Thursdays at 9/8c on VH1.