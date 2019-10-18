Who is Sebastian on Legacies? Thomas Doherty plays old vampire newcomer to Mystic Falls

Last night’s episode of Legacies Season 2 introduced Sebastian, played by actor Thomas Doherty. Sebastian ran into Lizzie Saltzman (Jenny Boyd) at the Old Mill and Lizzie immediately fell for him.

The stranger looked confused and disoriented and wanted to know where he was. Lizzie told him the place was the Old Mill. She guessed from his confusion that he was not a new student. Sebastian looked faint and Lizzie asked him whether he was okay. As she approached, he ominously warned her to stay away from him. When he turned to leave, Lizzie asked for his name and he introduced himself as Sebastian.

It was clear when Lizzie and Sebastian met later that MG (Quincy Fouse) had been set up for a major heartbreak.

If you wanted to know more about Sebastian, portrayed by actor Thomas Doherty, here is everything we know.

Who is Sebastian?

As show creator Julie Plec teased earlier this summer, Sebastian is an old vampire from the 15th century “who got desiccated when he was 17 years old” and wakes up more than 600 years later to find himself in the 21st century. Sebastian struggles to fit in to a new and unfamiliar world in which “all the rules of being a vampire have changed.”

Since last week’s season premiere episode of the show, fans have been speculating about the identity of the mysterious hooded figure that appeared again on last night’s episode. The robed figure killed someone and carved a mysterious symbol on their forehead.

Some fans think it could be Sebastian, but others think it could the new sorcerer-headmaster Professor Vardemus, played by Alexis Denisof. Vardemus, who also debuted on last night’s episode of the show, takes over from Alaric Saltzman (Matt Davis) as the new headmaster of Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted.

Plec revealed in an interview with EW last week that we will have to wait to learn whether the mystery figure is Sebastian or another character. But if it is Sebastian, then he is clearly up to no good.

Who is Thomas Doherty, the actor who plays Sebastian?

Thomas Doherty is a Scottish actor and singer born in Edinburgh, Scotland, on April 21, 1995.

He started acting when he was very young and joined the Lothian Youth Arts and Musicals Company. He attended Royal High School in Edinburgh and studied musical theater at The MGA Academy of Performing Arts, also in Edinburgh, Scotland. Doherty is a trained actor, singer, and dancer. He trained in tap and ballet, contemporary dance, and hip hop.

He graduated from MGA in July 2014 and signed to Olivia Bell Management in London.

He played Sean Matthews on Disney Channel’s The Lodge. But he is probably best known for his role as Harry Hook on Disney’s Descendants 2 and Descendants 3.

He also played Peter Zavadovsky on the TV series, Catherine The Great.

Legacies airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.