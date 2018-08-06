Who is Scott Disick dating and will she appear on Season 15 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians?

Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired the season 15 premiere tonight. Of course, Scott Disick was a part of the show, and his love life after Kourtney Kardashian has been a hot topic. Who is Scott Disick dating?

Sofia Richie is the new woman in Scott Disick’s life. She is the daughter of the famed musician, Lionel Richie and the sister of the reality star, Nicole Richie.

There has been a lot of talk about their relationship because of the nearly two-decade age difference. Disick is 35 and Richie is just 19. A lot has been said about their ages, but both seem comfortable in their relationship.

The timeline of their romance is interesting. Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were first spotted together back in May of 2017. Initially, neither confirmed their relationship. They went Instagram official back in October, nearly six months after they were first linked.

Nobu A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jun 4, 2018 at 4:52pm PDT

Last season, Scott Disick dating Sofia Richie was briefly touched on. He wasn’t incredibly open about it because it was awkward discussing things with Kourtney Kardashian’s family. They have both moved on with separate people and are effectively co-parenting for the most part.

There is a little bit of awkwardness when it comes to bringing Sofia Richie up still. She was friends with Kourtney Kardashian’s younger sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

It has been over a year and Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are still dating and things really are looking serious. Rumors circulated that she would appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians at some point. While it is unclear if that will happen, Season 15 would definitely the perfect time to throw her into the mix.

While it might seem weird to have Sofia and Kourtney together for KUWTK filming, there’s no denying that it would be a ratings booster. Are you here for it?

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on E!.