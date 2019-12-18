Who is Rottweiler on The Masked Singer? Fans think it is Chris Daughtry

All three remaining celebrities competing on The Masked Singer Season 2 will unmask tonight, but only one of them will emerge as the champion.

Ahead of The Masked Singer Season 2 finale, fans are already speculating on social media which of the three finalists — Rottweiler, Flamingo, or Fox — will emerge as the winner.

Since he debuted on The Masked Singer with a rousing performance of Maneater by Hall & Oates, Rottweiler impressed panelists and fans alike.

Judging only by the quality of his performance and confidence on stage, everyone quickly concluded that the person behind the mask is an experienced professional singer.

However, Rottweiler’s identity continues to present an intriguing mystery to the panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger. The panelists have offered several guesses about Rottweiler’s identity.

McCarthy once guessed 98 Degrees’ singer Nick Lachey. Thicke said Backstreet Boys’ Brian Littrell, while Jeong said it could be NSYNC’s member JC Chasez. Scherzinger guessed Bruno Mars. Other more recent guesses by the panelists include Darren Criss, James Franco, Arnel Pineda, and Nick Jonas.

Fans say Rottweiler is Chris Daughtry

Fans have also been posting their guesses on social media. Fans on Twitter are almost unanimous that Rottweiler is Chris Daughtry. Some fans claim to recognize Rottweiler’s singing voice as Daughtry’s.

How do none of the judges know that Rottweiler is clearly Chris Daughtry?!#TheMaskedSinger — Sloane (@RepReptar) December 11, 2019

Tonight on the Masked Singer: The Rottweiler comes out with neon signs that proclaim, I AM CHRIS DAUGHTRY. "Oh," muse the judges. "Hmm. I still don't know. Maybe Darren Criss?" — basia padlo (@savageglitter) December 12, 2019

Okay I said i wouldn't start watching it, but the Masked Singer…Mark my words Chris Daughtry is the Rottweiler. I'd bet money on it because I'm a fan of his since the old days of Idol. Don't @ me! 😁 #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/awX1uUS0sb — CareyMerry🎄🎅 (@CareyTrounson77) December 11, 2019

The fact that the judges have yet to guess that the Rottweiler is Chris Daughtry is so aggravating #TheMaskedSinger #RottweilerMask pic.twitter.com/dFL2B0KFU3 — Dakota Fuqua (@DakotaFuqua1997) December 12, 2019

Fans also believe that the blue roses featured in one of Rottweiler’s earlier clue packages strongly suggest that he is Daughtry. Daughtry’s fans recalled that the singer has a tattoo of a blue rose on his arm.

He once explained on Instagram that blue roses are “symbols of love, prosperity and even immortality… one could say Eternal Life.”

Rottweiler also said that he played football, and many fans noted that Daughtry played football in high school.

Some fans believe Rottweilers’ statement that he rose to fame overnight could be about Daughtry’s success on American Idol Season 5, which helped elevate his career.

Rottweiler’s height also appears consistent with Daughtry’s 5 feet 8 inches.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.