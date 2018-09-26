Who is Rita Devereaux on NCIS: New Orleans cast?

Who is Rita Devereaux on NCIS: New Orleans? The Season 5 premiere left fans wondering as to her identity.

Luckily, the answer is relatively simple. Rita on NCIS: New Orleans is played by actress Chelsea Field, who has appeared in films like Masters of the Universe, The Last Boy Scout, and Commando.

She also appeared as a guest actress on NCIS as a different character before she appeared as Rita Devereaux on NCIS: New Orleans.

However, what many people don’t know is that Chelsea is also the wife of star Scott Bakula, who plays the lead role of Dwayne Pride.

The character of Devereaux is a state and military attorney. She entered the show last season when she asked the NCIS team to help with an investigation.

She asked them to look into the disappearance of a JAG lawyer who specializes in classified cases and volunteers at a private military academy.

As shown in the video above, it has been a treat for star Scott Bakula to work with his wife on the show.

Both characters played an important part in the Season 5 premiere, as Bakula’s character battles to survive the bullet of an assassin.

Reading ahead will include a few NCIS spoilers about what will take place in Season 5.

There have also been questions from fans about whether Bakula (Dwayne Pride) would be leaving the show.

That’s not the case and the future is still pretty bright for the program. It helps to have actors like Mark Harmon willing to make crossover scenes like what took place during the September 25 episode.

Episode No. 100 is coming up soon for the show and it’s a sure bet that Scott Bakula and Chelsea Field will be on hand to celebrate it.

NCIS: New Orleans airs every Tuesday night at 10/9c on CBS.