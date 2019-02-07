Who is Rikishi on The World’s Best? Everything you need to know about the WWE legend

Rikishi appeared on The World’s best this week. Pic credit: WWE

WWE fans got a special treat last night when Rikishi made an appearance on The World’s Best, representing Samoa on The Wall of the World.

For those who don’t know who Rikishi is, here is everything you need to know about the WWE legendary superstar.

Looks like Rikishi to me….@WWEUsos is this him?? pic.twitter.com/kQsEwmHW1n — Elaina Garcia (@theelainagarcia) February 4, 2019

Who is Rikishi?

Rikishi is a WWE Hall of Fame superstar, inducted in 2015. His real name is Solofa Fatu and he actually started out his career using the name Fatu.

That happened back in the late ’80s when Fatu and his cousin Samu teamed up as the Samoan Swat Team in Puerto Rico and later in World Class Wrestling, the home of the Von Erich family.

They then moved onto WCW and then entered the WWE in 1992, changing their name to the Headshrinkers.

In 1995, Fatu changed his name to The Sultan and became a singles wrestler. However, he never left the midcard until he changed ihs name again in 1999 and took on the moniker of Rikishi.

He took on a new gimmick that Vince McMahon suggested. Since he was already a big guy, he dressed like a Sumo wrestler and wore tights that allowed his enormous butt cheeks to hang out of each side.

Rikish then did a move called the Stinkface, where he would put a wrestler in the corner and then charge in and slam butt first into them, before rubbing his butt into their face. It sounds gross but the fans loved it.

Rikishi then teamed with Brian Christopher and Scotty 2 Hottie in a team called Too Cool, where they would dance before and matches.

Over his career, Rikishi won the Intercontinental title once and three tag team titles.

Most recently, he has been seen when he shows up to support his sons, The Usos.

Oh, and Rikishi just happens to be a member of the legendary Anoa’i family — which makes him the cousin of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Roman Reigns.

Why was Rikishi on The World’s Best?

The World’s Best brings people from all over the world in to vote on the week’s talent show contestants. Rikishi represented Samoa on this week’s episode.

Another big name that showed up this week was UFC legend Anderson Silva (Brazil). Rikishi snapped a picture backstage of him, Silva, and another Anoa’i family member, The Tonga Kid.