Who is Ra’Jah D. O’Hara on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11? What we learned from her Instagram

Ra’Jah D. O’Hara is one of the queens competing on this season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. She’s a 33-year-old queen, who hails from Dallas, Texas.

Her VH1 bio reveals that she’s from Texas, where everything is bigger, better, and bolder, so that’s a possible foreshadowing of how she’s going to compete on the show. We can expect bigger wigs, bigger outfits, and bigger jaw-dropping moments.

Ra’Jah D. O’Hara is also known for her kicks, splits and her ability to dominate a dance floor, which could be considered a threat for those who end up lip-synching against her.

Even though her name doesn’t proudly display Davenport, the D before O’Hara actually stands for Davenport. It appears that she’s the third Davenport drag family member to complete on this season of the show, even though her Davenport name isn’t her only drag name on stage.

Her Instagram account reveals that she sees herself as an artist, an entertainer, a creator, dancer, and singer. On RuPaul’s Drag Race, she sounds like a threat that the other contestants will have to watch out for.

Her Instagram also shows us her vulnerable side, as you can find a few photos of her out of drag. While most of the photos are gorgeous photos of her in drag, her at events, and even videos of her sending out a message to her fans, you can also find some beautiful photos of her without any makeup or wigs.

One of the things we learned from her Instagram account is that Ra’Jah D. O’Hara is talented and she can change up her look with ease.

Unlike some previous queens on RuPaul’s Drag Race who have comfort zones and recognizable looks, it seems that Ra’Jah can rock a purple wig one day and go completely green for Halloween the next. That could make her a fierce competitor.

Ra’Jah D. O’Hara is ready for Drag Race fans and she even has merchandise on her website. Let the competition begin!

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Thursdays at 9/8c on VH1.