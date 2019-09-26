Who is PJ on A Million Little Things? Chandler Riggs brings mystery character to life

A Million Little Things is back for a second season and the curveballs are already being thrown. Barbara Morgan (Drea de Matteo) was finally revealed and her connection to Jon (Ron Livingston) has fans wondering about their relationship.

PJ (Chandler Riggs) was also introduced last season. He is Barbara Morgan’s son and he has been raised to believe her husband is his father.

A Million Little Things viewers know that is not the case. When Jon neglected to make it to the gate on time for a flight on 9/11, his best friend was killed when the plane flew into the World Trade Center.

He knew that Barbara was expecting a child and the survivor’s guilt was a lot for him to handle.

In the Season 2 premiere, PJ is seen in Maggie’s (Allison Miller) office. He is her new patient. During their session, he alluded to the fact that he believes that his parents have been lying to him his entire life.

PJ believes that someone else is his father, but it looks like the suspect he’s eyeing is Jon. As viewers saw at the end of A Million Little Things, he was looking through photos and had Jon’s Harvard sweater.

As the season unfolds, A Million Little Things viewers will get more insight as to who PJ is. Could he be Jon’s son? That may be the twist that has been teased, especially because Jon left a part of everything to Barbara Morgan. Was it because he felt guilty for abandoning her or was it because he knew that her son could have been his?

Jon’s suicide has turned everything everyone knew upside down. The group of friends has been broken and despite it being nearly a year since he died by suicide, the effects are haunting.

PJ knows more than he is saying and as the episodes play out, viewers will pick up on clues about who he is and where he fits into the story.

A Million Little Things airs Thursday nights at 9/8c on ABC.