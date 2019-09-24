Who is Piper on Emergence? Alexa Swinton brings girl to life

Emergence debuts on ABC tonight and already, viewers have been wanting to know more about Piper and the young actress who plays her, Alexa Swinton. All of the previews have featured the little girl, leading to speculation that there is much more to the story than meets the eye.

Details surrounding Piper are scarce and it appears that the trend will continue through the first few episodes of Emergence as the story builds. The basic knowledge suggests that Piper survived a plane crash where everyone else died. So, why or how did she survive is top on the list of questions about the little girl’s life.

Jo (Allison Tolman) is the one who finds Piper and will be a big part of her story moving forward. She is paired with Donald Faison, who plays her ex-husband, Alex.

It was revealed that Piper has telekinetic powers, something that those taking care of her have noticed. It is unknown if that contributed to the plane going down or if it will play a role in other circumstances moving forward.

There is a big conspiracy and Emergence is going to dig into every aspect. Jo is going to be fiercely protective of Piper, even if she may be a little scared at some points. The goal is to find out who Piper is and where she belongs. Spoilers reveal that finding her parents will be harder than expected and there may be someone or someones who are out to get Piper.

Viewers may recognize the actress who is playing Piper on Emergence. Alexa Swinton has been on several television shows including Manifest, The Tonight Show, The View, and Saturday Night Live. She isn’t the only performer in the family though. Alexa has two siblings, Maxim, and Ava, who are also both into the arts.

For now, who is Piper remains an open-ended question. Tune in to follow the story as it unfolds.

Emergence debuts Tuesday, September 24 at 10/9c on ABC.