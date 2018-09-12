Who is on Dancing with the stars 2018? Here’s the full list

Dancing With The Stars is back and the show has announced all the celebrities competing for the Mirror Ball trophy during this 2018 season. We’ve gathered information about every couple, every star, and a few details you need to know as the stars take the dance floor on September 24.

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe

The first Dancing With The Stars couple is Evanna Lynch and Keo. Evanna is an actress and a vegan lover, but you may best know her as Luna Lovegood from the Harry Potter movies. Get ready to experience some magical dancing.

Joe Amabile and Jenna Johnson

.@AmabileJoe will be delegating that spill on aisle four to join @Dance10Jenna for this season! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/q5x3gcTWFk — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) September 12, 2018

Joe Amabile, better known as Grocery Store Joe on The Bachelorette, and Jenna are paired up for this season of the show. Joe found tremendous fame despite being sent home on night one of The Bachelorette.

He found love with Kendall Long on this season of Bachelor In Paradise. Expect to see her in the front row, cheering him on.

Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber

America can get ready to fall in love with @marylouretton all over again as she partners with @SashaFarber this season. #DancingOnGMA pic.twitter.com/GLYrci9Vp3 — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) September 12, 2018

Mary Lou Retton is a retired American gymnast. She’s one of the most celebrated and popular athletes for the United States.

Retton won gold at the all-around competition at the 1984 Summer Olympics, and also took home two silver medals and two bronze. She’s partnered with Sasha Farber.

Nikki Glaser and Gleb Savchenko

Nikki Glaser is an American stand-up comedian, podcast host, and television host. She has a television show called Not Safe With Nikki Glaser that airs on Comedy Central. She’s partnered up with Gleb Savchenko on this season of Dancing With The Stars.

Nancy McKeon and Valentin Chmerkovskiy

Our first duo has been revealed! @iamValC's new partner is Nancy McKeon! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/0nxz1jaoyb — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) September 5, 2018

Nancy Justin McKeon was the first celebrity to be announced for this season of the show. She’s best known for her role as Jo Polniaczek on The Facts of Life, which was on television in the 1980s.

She’s paired up with Val Chmerkovskiy, who has an impressive track record with winning the Mirror Ball Trophy.

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten

Alexis Ren is a model, having been on the cover of Maxim and was named the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie for 2018. Needless to say, she has the looks, but does she have the moves? She’s partnered up with Alan Bersten this season.

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess

.@AmericanIdol mentor @mrBobbyBones will find the dancing shoe on the the other foot as @SharnaBurgess teaches him a thing or two in the ballroom! #DancingOnGMA #DWTS pic.twitter.com/3qLVS6XXHN — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) September 12, 2018

Radio host Bobby Bones will compete with his partner Sharna Burgess. He’s best known as a radio host from Nashville, but he’s also a speaker, author, and a musician himself.

Danelle Umstead and Artem Chigvintsev

.@DanelleUmstead goes from Alpine skiing to the ballroom as she joins @artemchigvintse to make a run at the Mirrorball trophy! #DancingOnGMA #DWTS pic.twitter.com/XGQvVzWHKb — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) September 12, 2018

Danelle Umstead is a Winter Paralympics medal winner, having three medals to her name. Despite being blind and having MS, she’s competing for the trophy. She’s partnered up with Artem Chigvintsev and the two expect to go far.

DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold

We know he can rack up the quarterback sacks but can @DeMarcusWare tackle the foxtrot? With @lindsayarnold as his partner our guess is yes! #DancingOnGMA #DWTS pic.twitter.com/WCyom1Vrfg — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) September 12, 2018

DeMarcus Ware is a former NFL player who is best known for playing for the Denver Broncos. He played from 2005 to 2017, when he retired. He’s partnered with Lindsay Arnold.

John Schneider and Emma Slater

Actor and musician @John_Schneider is makin’ his way to the dance floor this season with @EmmaSlaterDance! #DancingOnGMA #DWTS pic.twitter.com/cUMkfcoqZy — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) September 12, 2018

John Richard Schneider is best known for his role as Bo Duke in The Dukes of Hazzard but he’s also a country singer. Surely, his background in music and film will give him and his dance partner, Emma Slater, some inspiration for routines.

Juan Pablo di Pace and Cheryl Burke

.@juanpablodipace and @CherylBurke are two of a kind working on a full house… and probably an Argentine Tango! #DancingOnGMA #DWTS pic.twitter.com/4zHMgUtssM — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) September 12, 2018

Juan Pablo di Pace is an Argentinian actor, who has moved around the world to pursue a career in acting. But the Dancing With The Stars viewers may best know him from Mamma Mia! He’s partnered up with Cheryl Burke.

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson

Milo Manheim, who is best known for his movie, Zombies, and his other work on the Disney Channel, is ready to show fans what he can do on the dance floor. He’s partnered up with Witney Carson.

Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong

.@Tinashe is a do it yourself musical marvel. Now, alongside @brandonkstrong, she hopes to add the Mirrorball trophy to her list of accomplishments! #DancingOnGMA pic.twitter.com/RbTz4AQBtx — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) September 12, 2018

Tinashe – the singer, actress, model, songwriter, producer – is competing to become the best dancer of the season and she’s hoping that new professional dancer, Brandon Armstrong, can help her get there.

Dancing With The Stars begins Monday, September 24, on ABC at 8/7c.