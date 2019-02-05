Who is Omar Chaparro on Nailed It: Mexico?

Hosted by Omar Chaparro and Anna Ruiz, Nailed It! Mexico is a Netflix spin-off of the popular baking show. Pic credit: Netflix

Omar Chaparro is the host of Nailed It! Mexico and he’s no stranger to the small screen.

Omar, born in 1974 as Omar Rafael Chaparro Alvidrez, is a well-known personality in the entertainment markets of both Mexico and the US Hispanic audiences.

He has a huge following on social media, as he has over 10 million people following his social accounts. Omar is known as both an actor and for his personality, making him the ideal person for Nailed It! Mexico.

Netflix released a preview of Omar in action, as Nailed It! Mexico is set to hit the streaming service on February 8, 2019.

His work in No Manches Frida from 2016 ended up being one of the top 5 highest grossing films in Mexico. And he’s slowly starting to get more attention in America.

Chaparro had one of his breakout roles in the American film, How to Be a Latin Lover, which was directed by Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Ken Marino. He also captured audiences attention in the film Show Dogs, alongside Will Arnett and Natasha Lyonne.

Other than his acting career, Omar Chaparro performed a stand-up show of his own in 2017, selling out in over 50 cities with his show, Imparables.

As for his personal life, it seems that Omar Chaparro likes to keep things private. IMBD has his spouse listed as Lucy with one child. There are only a few details available about his relationship, family, and life, hinting that he may protect his private life from the public eye.

Other than Nailed It! Mexico, Omar Chaparro has a few projects in the works, including the upcoming 2019 release, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, which stars Ryan Reynolds as the Pokemon favorite.

Nailed It! Mexico premieres on Netflix on February 8, 2019.