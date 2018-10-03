Who is Noah Syndergaard who will play Thorbjorn in Vikings?

Vikings on History is set to add a really compelling character to the new mid-season five return lineup. Pro athlete Noah Syndergaard is cast as Thorbjorn in one episode according to a new announcement from the network.

The Michael Hirst produced and written drama that is filmed in Ireland stars Katheryn Winnick as Queen Lagertha and Clive Standen as Rollo, the brother to the late Ragnar who had five sons. Bjorn, the eldest and also the son of Lagertha, plus Aslaugs four: Ubbe, Sigurd, Hvitserk and Ivar the Boneless.

The latter son of the late Queen Aslaug is the most fearsome despite being born crippled.

Now Ivar is facing off against his step-mother Lagertha in a revenge play to pay her back for murdering his own mother and to control the Viking world.

Who is Noah Syndergaard?

Noah is an athlete who plays for the New York Mets baseball team. He got the nickname “Thor” as he is prone to working out dressed as the Viking legend.

He was born in Mansfield, Texas in 1992 and his full name is Noah Seth Syndergaard.

Physically he is huge, standing at 6 feet 6 inches tall. Because of his good looks, he has tried his hand at acting before Vikings, with small roles in Kevin Can Wait, Uncle Grandpa and now the Vikings TV series for History.

What teams has he played for?

Currently, he plays for the NY Mets as a starting pitcher and is known for striking out batters. He played for the Toronto Blue Jays, picked in the 2010 draft out of Mansfield Legacy (TX) High School.

In 2012, he was traded to the New York Mets.

What is his character in Vikings?

History says that Syndergaard will play the character Thorbjorn, “a Viking warrior who is loyal to Ivar the Boneless, who he sees as a God on earth.” Which means he will be facing off against the other Bjorn in battle most likely.

What is happening in the new Vikings season return?

History announced that the twenty-episode sixth season of Vikings is currently in production in Ireland. Season five returns with the arrival of long exiled Duke Rollo (Clive Standen), who sees his homeland of Kattegat gutted from Ivar the Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen) becoming its King.

His nephew Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) and Lagertha (Winnick) are forced to leave the land as Ivar’s hordes of fighters aligned with Bishop Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) make gains.

There is now a Dark Age in Scandinavia which forces the other sons of Ragnar and old enemies to become allies to defeat the murderous and seemingly sadistic despot who has declared himself a God on earth.

The other thread in the tale is set in Iceland, as Floki (Gustaf Skarsgård) fights mother nature and the cold while his disillusioned pilgrims who accompanied him on the promise of a better life now are acting out in revenge, as Floki still wants to create a Viking colony on the barren island.

Is Vikings a hit series?

Yes! History says:

Across all platforms, the last season of “Vikings” averaged 11.2 million viewers per episode. “Vikings” is a top five drama across all of cable this year (Live +3) and finished its season as the #1 original series on cable on Wednesday nights among all key demographics (Live+SD). Vikings averaged 3.7 million total viewers in Live+7.

Who created Vikings?

Creator and sole writer Michael Hirst is the man behind the story. His two daughters, Georgia and Maude, each star in the series.

Hirst is known for Showtime’s stunning TV series The Tudors and the Academy Award-winning film Elizabeth. Hirst has brought many of his key department heads from The Tudors over to Vikings, such as Joan Bergin, the award-winning costumer.

Midseason Five Vikings Premieres Wednesday, November 28 at 9/8c on History