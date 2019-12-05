Who is Michelle Williams, the Butterfly on The Masked Singer?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Tonight on The Masked Singer, Butterfly unmasked and proved to be Michelle Williams, who then went home from the competition.

With Butterfly gone, here is what you need to know about Michelle Williams.

Butterfly on Masked Singer

Butterfly lasted a long time on The Masked Singer, which makes sense because Michelle Williams is a legit successful singer.

The clues leading into tonight’s episode helped lead many fans into knowing who Butterfly is.

The first clue was that she has been “waiting in my cocoon” for the last year. She also said that she released her past and “anyone who has clipped my wings.”

The fourth episode saw Butterfly say “After some time in isolation, I was terrified to step out on that stage” but she could now be who she wants to be.

She also said that everyone was saying her name at the height of her career. However, she also said she experienced breakups and breakdowns.

In Episode 6, Butterfly said she was in a choir at the age of seven and gave two clues — “Car Salesman of the Year” and “Brit Award Winner Fires It Up.”

Who is Michelle Williams?

Michelle Williams is a former member of the uber-successful band Destiny’s Child. She also released four solo albums, her last coming in 2014.

“Everyone saying my name” possibly referred to the Destiny’s Child song, “Say My Name.”

She has been out of action for the last year but has also worked in acting roles, with Broadway appearances in Chicago through the years.

Most judges knew it was Michelle Williams, including host Nick Cannon, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke.

“It was a beautiful experience,” Williams said after her elimination. “What a confidence builder. And you’re right, you know, I haven’t worked all year, since December of last year, so this was a way to come back strong.”

The Masked Singer is on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.