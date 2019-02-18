Who is Menagerie? Supergirl’s new symbiote villain

Menagerie was introduced on the Supergirl episode that bears her name. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/HollywoodNewsWire

The latest episode of Supergirl saw the introduction of a brand new villain, Menagerie, for whom the episode is named.

The episode started with Pamela Ferrer fleeing from the scene of her latest jewelry heist with her partner in crime. After the two come into contact with an alien space ship, her partner doesn’t make it, but Pamela merges with the alien life form, becoming Menagerie.

By the end of the episode, she’s in prison — and getting mail from Manchester Black.

Who is Menagerie in the comics?

The character Menagerie is taken directly from the comics. She is a member of the Manchester Black-led antihero team called the Elite — a team-up that, the final scene of the episode of Supergirl teases, may also happen on the show.

In the comics, the group challenged the Justice League.

As Supergirl showed, Menagerie is bonded with an alien and she can use it to make armor and weapons.

In comics, Pamela Ferrer was the first Menagerie. Eventually she’s succeeded by her sister Sonja.

Who plays Menagerie on Supergirl?

Menagerie is played by Jessica Meraz. Meraz is perhaps best known for her series regular role as Camila Paige on the final season of The Closer spin-off Major Crimes on TNT.

She also appeared on the ABC Family drama Chasing Life as the character Natalie Ortiz.

Supergirl airs on Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.