Who is Max on Stumptown cast? Will Grey have new love interest?

Max joins the Stumptown cast for the January 15 episode of the show. It’s an interesting casting decision for the show, and it possibly hints at a relationship blooming for Grey.

During a preview for the new Stumptown episode, The Past and the Furious, there was a flirtatious glance between Max and Grey. Then, the show released the photo above, possibly providing more foreshadowing.

What we know is that Max is part of the car ring operation that was referenced in the last episode. Hoffman has tasked Grey with going undercover, putting the felon in touch with his darker past.

Will this taste of the dark side turn him back to crime?

Who is Max on Stumptown cast?

Actress Inbar Lavi is joining the show for a three-episode arc. She will play Max and is likely going to be at the center of this criminal enterprise that Hoffman (played by Michael Ealy) wants to take down.

Will forcing Grey to work for him end up being a good move? Or could Max win over Grey instead?

Before this, Inbar Lavi was quite well known as Eve on the show Lucifer. She also played Maddie on Imposters and Sheba on Prison Break.

Before those prominent roles, she appeared on episodes of The Last Ship, Underemployed, Castle, Sons of Anarchy, Gang Related, Criminal Minds, and even CSI: Miami.

It should be fun to see what Inbar Lavi, and Jake Johnson can do in the scenes that they share and it should provide an interesting new dynamic to the show.

During Max’s first episode, Dex (Cobie Smulders) is going to be working on a case where she tries to track down a veteran’s birth parents. To do so, she must enlist the help of Sue Lynn Blackbird (Tantoo Cardinal).

Stumptown airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on ABC.