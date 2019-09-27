Who is Madina Milana from Growing Up Hip Hop: New York?

Ever since Growing Up Hip Hop: New York started, viewers have wanted to know more about Medina Milana. She’s familiar for a reason and that’s because Medina has been working in Hollywood for years.

Medina Milana is best friends with Wendy Williams. She and Wendy met roughly 20 years ago when she was working for Ice T and Coco and they hit it off so well that Medina told Jason Williams of Hollywood Unlocked that the connection was instant.

She is the social director for Wendy and also worked on her show as a producer back in 2008. She also worked in the casting department on several movies including The Avengers and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

She’s also been cast in a handful of roles in addition to playing herself on Growing Up Hip Hop: New York. Madina Milana had bit parts on Law & Order: SVU, The Brewster Product and Up In Harlem.

On Growing Up Hip Hop: New York, Madina Milana has been working as the manager for Fat Joe’s son Ryan Cartagena. She even helped him get Charli Baltimore’s daughter DJ Siani to come to DJ for his listening party on the latest episode.

Madina Milana is from New York City and seems to know all of the key players in the hip hop scene there. She’s friends with Lil Kim and even rubs shoulders with 50 Cent.

Active on both Instagram and Twitter, Madina Milana often tweets about Growing Up Hip Hop: New York and shares photos of herself and her famous friends.

Come on now everybody know I run New York when I come to parties n tings #guhh — Madina Milana (@MsMadinaMilana) September 27, 2019

After Ryan’s listening party, which was a success, Madina made it clear that she is the queen of parties in New York. She even said that Ryan Cartagena’s listening party was more like a small gathering.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

Growing Up Hip Hop: New York airs Thursdays at 9/8c on WEtv.