Who is leaving Bachelor In Paradise next week? [Spoilers]

Last night’s episode of Bachelor In Paradise started with Dean Unglert breaking up with Caelynn Miller-Keyes, leaving her heartbroken on her birthday. The episode ended with a preview that Dean comes back to paradise to tell her that he made a mistake. But lots happened in between, including Connor Saeli entering and going on a date with Caelynn.

This development and much more is making fans wonder who will be sent home during next week’s rose ceremony. And thanks to Reality Steve, we have the answers.

Throughout next week’s episodes, the drama between John Paul Jones and Derek Peth continues. Tayshia will have to make a choice, and Steve reveals that she picks John’s side and Derek ends up crying and leaving the show.

In addition, Blake decides it’s time to pursue Kristina once again after breaking her heart after Stagecoach. The friendship roses have therefore come to an end.

Here’s how the rose ceremony will play out.

Demi will give her rose to Kristian, Tayshia will give her rose to John Paul Jones, and Hannah will give her rose to Dylan. Despite Angela’s return, Nicole will give her rose to Clay, and Katie will give hers to Chris. Caelynn will choose Connor over Dean, and Haley will give hers to Luke S. Sydney will give her rose to Matt, Kristina will accept Blake’s invitation to start something, and Angela will give her rose to Chase.

Based on this week’s episode, it sounds like there are three new guys entering next week. That means Mike Johnson will be sent home. Plus, Derek eliminated himself earlier in the episode after his fight with John Paul Jones.

Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.