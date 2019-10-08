Who is Laurel Pride on NCIS: New Orleans cast? Shanley Caswell returns

Laurel Pride appears as part of the NCIS: New Orleans cast during a new episode on CBS.

It’s a family reunion of sorts during the episode called “Bad Apple” that debuts on October 8. Laurel is, of course, the daughter of NCIS Special Agent Dwayne Cassius Pride. She has appeared on the show in the past and it typically indicates that there is going to be a bit of family drama in the mix.

According to CBS, the new episode has Dwayne Pride traveling to New York City after new DNA evidence links to a 20-year-old cold case from his time at the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office. It will be fun to see Pride back in NYC, especially because it never seemed like a real fit for the character. Could this lead to some lighter moments and comedic undertones in the script? We will all have to tune in to find out on Tuesday night.

Who is Laurel Pride on NCIS: New Orleans cast?

Actress Shanley Caswell is back for another episode of the show. She has appeared in roughly 12 episodes over the six seasons that the spinoff has been on CBS. It’s always a welcome moment to see her as part of the NCIS: New Orleans cast for a future episode.

Outside of her work on this show, Caswell has appeared in one-episode stints on The Resident, S.W.A.T., Scorpion, and CSI: NY. There is a small twinge of coincidence and irony that this episode of NCIS: NO will venture back to New York City.

Caswell is also recognizable from her role as Andrea in the movie The Conjuring.

In addition to having Shanley Caswell as part of the NCIS: New Orleans cast for Season 6, Episode 3, most of the regular players are back as well. That includes Scott Bakula as Dwayne Pride, Lucas Black as Christopher Lasalle, Vanessa Ferlito as Tammy Gregorio, and Necar Zadegan as Hannah Khoury.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Tuesday nights at 10/9c on CBS.