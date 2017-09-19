Who is Laura Ingraham, Fox News’ brightest new star?

Move over Megyn Kelly, Fox is betting on a new face to bring the big audience back to the struggling news channel — Laura Ingraham.

Connecticut Yankee Ingraham will host a sizzling new weeknight primetime show, The Ingraham Angle, on Fox News from Washington D.C. starting on October 30 at 10pm ET.

Her show will shift top-rated Hannity and The Five to new time slots. Hannity moves to 9pm ET and The Five returns to 5pm.

But who is Laura Ingraham?

The Dartmouth graduate and book author commands the biggest radio audience for a woman on political talk radio with the nationally syndicated The Laura Ingraham Show, which also airs on XM Satellite Radio.

She also has a huge online presence and is the co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of conservative cultural website LifeZette.com.

Ingraham has several New York Times bestsellers under her belt including The Obama Diaries, Power to the People, Shut Up & Sing, and The Hillary Trap.

Fox has long booked Laura as a regular contributor to various programs, but the former white-collar defense attorney and Supreme Court law clerk is more than just a popular vetted-pundit.

Ingraham is also a mother of three and a cancer survivor.

She has spent time in the past throwing her support to causes that benefit American troops.

Another cause that resonates with Ingraham is doing advocacy work for increased domestic and international adoption through her website AdoptANewAttitude.com, as her own three children — Maria, Dmitri and Nikolai — are all adopted.

Ingraham’s new show The Ingraham Angle will target average Americans and vows to “avoid political rhetoric” used commonly in Washington career politician circles.

The Fox show will also coincide with her new upcoming book — Billionaire at the Barricades: The Populists vs. The Establishment from Reagan to Trump (Release Date October 10, 2017).

Ingraham will be a welcome new voice on Fox, a network that has had dramatic personnel shifts in the last year, losing Megyn Kelly, Bill O’Reilly and Eric Bolling.

The Ingraham Angle will air weeknights on Fox News from Washington D.C. starting on October 30 at 10pm ET.