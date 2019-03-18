Who is Kirkin on NCIS: Los Angeles? Wedding day arrives for Kensi and Deeks

18th March 2019 8:38 AM ET

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast was joined by Anatoli Kirkin in the new episode called “Till Death Do Us Part.” Kirkin is played by Ravil Isyanov and his arrival on the new episode served as a huge distraction from the Kensi and Deeks wedding.

Kirkin is an inept criminal who first appeared during NCIS: Los Angeles Season 4. The character has returned several times since then, including during Season 10, Episode 17 on March 17. This time, it was to throw a wrench in the wedding day plans. It was also a way to bring some humor to the episode.

The reality is that the character of Kirkin was just used as an extra storyline, as the entire point of this episode was to celebrate the special day for Special Agent Kensi Blye (played by Daniela Ruah) and LAPD Detective Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen).

Who is Kirkin on NCIS: Los Angeles cast?

Actor Ravil Isyanov has been appearing in films and on television shows for years. His IMDb page provides extensive credits for the veteran actor, including recurring roles on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast, The Last Ship (Admiral Konstantin Nikolajewitsch Ruskov), GLOW (Gregory), and The Americans.

Isyanov has also been good at playing villains, including during his appearances on NCIS: Los Angeles. This time, though, it is the character of Kirkin who is acting out a role of his own in the new episode.

Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Sam (LL Cool J) hypothesize that when Kirkin is kidnapped, that it has all been staged so that Deeks has to rescue him.

Having a mobster like Kirkin as part of the NCIS: Los Angeles cast means he could reappear down the road as well. This time it was simply to bring a case right to the wedding itself, which allowed all of the agents to shine before they watched Kensi and Deeks walk down the aisle.

