Who is Kirby Jenner? Is he really one of Kris Jenner’s kids? All your questions answered

Many fans were surprised and confused when Quibi, an upcoming mobile-first video platform, announced on Monday that Kendall and momager Kris Jenner are executive producing a new series, titled Kirby Jenner, that will feature Kendall and her “twin brother,” Kirby.

If you’ve been wondering who Kirby Jenner is and whether Kendall has a twin brother, here is everything you need to know.

Who is Kirby Jenner?

Kirby is not related to Kendall. He is a comedian who runs a hilarious Instagram parody account where he pretends to be Kendall’s “fraternal twin brother.”

Kirby began publicly posting about his imaginary fraternal twin relationship with Kendall in July 2015 when he took to Instagram to share a photo in which his face appears side-by-side with Kendall’s.

“Our nanny used to always call us her princess and cabron. Miss ya Yulanda! #bloodthickerthanwine #littlegoat #nanny #twins #princess #blessed #kirbyjenner.”

Since then, Kirby has attracted considerable attention on Instagram. He expertly edits himself into Kendall’s Instagram photos and posts fictitious accounts of his life with the Kardashian/Jenner clan.

One hilarious edit shows him having breakfast with Kanye West.

This morning, me and Kanye ate 17 boxes of Froot Loops together in total silence. I threw up afterwards. It’s something I’ll cherish forever.

He has also done several interviews with major news media, including Vice and Teen Vogue, in which he never broke character as Kendall’s twin brother.

Kirby’s real-life identity remains a mystery. We will update this page with information about Kirby’s real-life identity when it becomes available.

Kirby Jenner on Instagram and Twitter

You can follow Kirby Jenner here on Instagram where he has 1.2 million followers.

Kendall also follows Kirby’s Instagram account and occasionally posts comments.

You can also find Kirby here on Twitter where he has more than 12,000 followers.

What is the Kirby Jenner show about?

Kirby Jenner is a parody reality show that will air on Quibi, a mobile-first platform founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman. The platform is expected to launch sometime in 2020.

The show will follow Kirby’s daily life as a “member” of the Kardashian/Jenner family.

According to a press release for the show, Kendall will also appear on the show with Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Kylie.

“I’m thrilled that Quibi viewers will get an inside look at the life of my twin brother and he’ll finally have the opportunity to shine in this series,” Kendall said in a statement, according to CNN.

