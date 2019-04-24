Who is Justin on Being Mary Jane?

Michael Ealy played Justin Talbot in the two-hour movie finale of BET’s Being Mary Jane. Justin is Mary Jane’s (Gabrielle Union) latest suitor. Justin was previously a workplace frenemy who got Mary Jane fired from a previous job.

However, after Justin starts his new job as a producer at Mary Jane’s new TV station Great Day USA in New York, the two become romantically involved and are unable to keep their romance under wraps for long.

Justin eventually proposes and Marry says yes. Their relationship hits the rocks after Mary announces she is pregnant with an embryo she had kept frozen for years but got implanted via IVF just before Justin proposed!

Mary Jane later runs into an old flame, Beau (Morris Chestnut). The two rekindle their previous relationship. Being a foster child himself, Beau does not mind having to raise Mary’s IVF baby. He is there for Mary Jane when she delivers her baby at 7 months via an emergency c-section.

But when she returns to work, she meets Justin again and he says he’s still in love with her.

A love triangle emerges with Beau and Justin competing for Mary Jane’s love. Beau proposes, but Mary Jane finally marries Justin and gets her happy ending.

Who is Michael Ealy?

Michael Ealy, whose real name is Michael Brown, was born in 1973 in Washington D.C. but grew up in Silver Springs, Maryland where he attended Springbrook High School and later the University of Maryland in College Park. He graduated with a degree in English.

Before his career as an actor took off, Ealy performed several stage productions. He appeared in off-Broadway shows such as Joe Fearless and Whoa-Jack

His TV show credits include the ABC Sitcom Madigan Men (2000). He appeared as Darwyn in Sleeper Cell (2006), as Marshall Vogel in FlashForward (2010), as Ben in Californication (2011), and Derrick Bond in CBS’s The Good Wife (2012). He also played Theo Noble in The Following (2015) and Eric Warner in Secrets and Lies (2016).

He played the android Dorian in Almost Human (2014).

Michael Ealy’s film credits include his role as Rick Nash in Barbershop (2002), Greg in Kissing Jessica Stein (2001), Slap Jack in 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003), Jake Attica in Takers (2010), and Detective Sebastian in Underworld: Awakening (2012).

He played Danny in About Last Night (2014) and Carter Duncan in The Perfect Guy (2015).