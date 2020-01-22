Who is Jessica Powell on My Big Fat Fabulous Life?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Jessica Powell is front and center on My Big Fat Fabulous Life. She is Whitney Way Thore’s trainer, which is why she is being seen more and more this season.

Last season on My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Jessica Powell was helping both Whitney and Babs Thore work out. Viewers got to know her a little bit more and see what her gym looks like. There was also a look into the world of eating disorders when Whitney opened up to her about the struggles she had been dealing with.

Now, Jessica Powell is back on My Big Fat Fabulous life even though Whitney Way Thore is spending more time away from home. The two have been working together for a weight lifting competition. It is something Jessica is passionate about and she has competed in several events around the country.

The sneak peek for My Big Fat Fabulous Life has shown Whitney during one of the competitions. Jessica Powell has encouraged her partner to eat better. Smaller meals throughout the day to train her body to use the food she is eating as fuel. It is important for weight lifting, especially when competing.

It is unclear how long their working relationship will last. Whitney is engaged to be married and it may affect the time she has available to attend the gym with Jessica Powell. She has been a staple on My Big Fat Fabulous Life and viewers are hoping she will be around to continue to motivate Whitney.

The weight lifting competition looked rough for Whitney Way Thore. It isn’t her normal, but with some coaching from Jessica Powell, she was ready to get things going. How things end remain to be seen, but My Big Fat Fabulous Life is off to a good start.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on TLC.