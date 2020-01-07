Who is Jenn the Groupie Slayer on Love & Hip Hop?

Last week on Love & Hip Hop, Jenn the Groupie Slayer walked in on her husband Phresher, seemingly getting too close to his artist, Jennaske, after she finished rapping a set.

Now, this week, Jenn is still mad at Phresher, and the pair are hashing out why she’s so upset that she caught him holding hands with another woman.

As this latest storyline plays out on Season 10 of Love & Hip Hop: New York, quite a few viewers want to know more about who these new cast members are, especially Jenn the Groupie Slayer and possibly because she has such a standout name.

It’s already been explained on Love & Hip Hop that Jenn the Groupie Slayer and Phresher are married and that the pair have been together for 20 years. They fell in love in middle school and have been together ever since.

While we’re watching Jenn and Phresher work out some tension on-screen, it’s pretty clear that they’re doing great right now off-screen. In fact, Jenn the Groupie Slayer shared this photo of the couple on Instagram just days ago, after their argument on Love & Hip Hop aired.

Jenn often shares photos of herself, her husband Phresher and their two children.

But don’t let her family-friendly demeanor on social media fool you. She’s Brooklyn-born and raised. In fact, last week, Jenn the Groupie Slayer made it clear that what Jennaske raps about is what she lives. She won’t think twice about …err… groupie slaying.

When it comes to the Love & Hip Hop cast, Jenn has shown a lot of love to Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena and even shared a moment from their November wedding.

They also seem to be close to Jonathan Fernandez and Cyn Santana too.

We can definitely expect to see more of Jenn the Groupie Slayer and her husband Phresher on Season 10 of Love & Hip Hop because, right now, they are serving up one of the most interesting storylines we’ve seen so far.

Love & Hip Hop airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.